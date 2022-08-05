Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0695 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $9.22 billion and $340.05 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0695 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00267066 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000793 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000980 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

