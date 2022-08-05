Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CWXZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.92.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

