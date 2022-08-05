DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.62.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,938. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.18.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $583,970.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 178,214 shares in the company, valued at $11,498,367.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $345,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,057.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $583,970.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 178,214 shares in the company, valued at $11,498,367.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,358 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,622 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 19.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,884,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

