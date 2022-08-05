DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $90.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

DASH has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

DoorDash Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.18. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.10.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $86,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,308.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $86,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,308.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,470,955.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,358 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,622. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,884,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

