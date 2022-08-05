Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Raymond James

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,199. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 39,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,777,000 after purchasing an additional 327,235 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

