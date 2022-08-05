Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.25% from the company’s previous close.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Doximity Price Performance

Doximity stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05. Doximity has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Doximity last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Doximity by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Doximity by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

