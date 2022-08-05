Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of DOCS traded down $3.49 on Friday, hitting $36.82. 120,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,918. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05. Doximity has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $107.79.

Insider Activity at Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,190.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Doximity by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

