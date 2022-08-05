Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $793.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 6.6 %
Dream Finders Homes stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,436. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52. Dream Finders Homes has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $24.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DFH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
About Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
