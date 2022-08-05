Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $793.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 6.6 %

Dream Finders Homes stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,436. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52. Dream Finders Homes has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $24.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DFH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

