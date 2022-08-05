Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Driven Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $31.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -177.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $34.62.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

About Driven Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 15.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 18.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

