Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.
Dropbox Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,431. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35. Dropbox has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.84.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 200.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 139,990 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,451,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000,000 after acquiring an additional 115,502 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Dropbox by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,342,000 after acquiring an additional 113,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Dropbox by 233.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
