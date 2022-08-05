DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) COO Sells $234,234.00 in Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DTE opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.22 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day moving average of $126.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 90.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 96.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

