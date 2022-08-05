DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) EVP Robert A. Richard Sells 2,900 Shares

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $129.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.68. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.22 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 90.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after buying an additional 2,222,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 447.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,927,000 after acquiring an additional 667,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

