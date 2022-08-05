Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Duke Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $5.30-5.60 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.30-$5.60 EPS.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $109.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.19. Duke Energy has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

