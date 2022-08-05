Duke Royalty’s (DUKE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.65) price target on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

Duke Royalty Stock Up 0.4 %

DUKE traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 33.65 ($0.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,696. The firm has a market capitalization of £140.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.90, a quick ratio of 24.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Duke Royalty has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 48.03 ($0.59). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.94.

Duke Royalty Announces Dividend

Duke Royalty Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

(Get Rating)

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.