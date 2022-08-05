DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $75.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $85.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.