DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion to $3.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.27-$3.43 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DD. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $58.88. 128,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 426,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

