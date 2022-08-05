DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Lowered to $34.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.92.

NYSE:DXC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 81,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,981. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 141.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 169.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 66.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

