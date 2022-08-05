Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.44

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.44 and last traded at $105.29, with a volume of 2672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DY. DA Davidson raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $876.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.43 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 142.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

