Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Sells $193,300.00 in Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $193,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 0.4 %

EBMT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.37. 38 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,140. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $129.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.20). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.