Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Up to $48.80

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.80, but opened at $50.99. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $50.68, with a volume of 6,784 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGLE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $687.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $235,897.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,333.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

