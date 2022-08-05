East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Lindenwold Advisors

Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,135,000 after purchasing an additional 382,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in East West Bancorp by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,418,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,318,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,857,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in East West Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,876. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.79. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

