Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.34-1.36 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.79. 509,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,950. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 10.27%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 321.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

