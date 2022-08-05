Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.34-1.36 EPS.

NYSE DEA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.79. 509,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,950. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 152,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 76,273 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

