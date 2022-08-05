EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.42% of EastGroup Properties worth $205,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $168.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,706. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.64 and its 200-day moving average is $180.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.60%.

EGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.90.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

