Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $125.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EMN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $93.80 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.10.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after buying an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $76,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after buying an additional 504,364 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after buying an additional 394,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $36,273,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

