Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EMN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and set a $114.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.07.

NYSE:EMN opened at $93.80 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

