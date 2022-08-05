EasyFi Hits Market Capitalization of $3.39 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00002288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EasyFi has traded 43.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

