Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.33.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $148.16. 24,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,619. Eaton has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.35 and a 200-day moving average of $144.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

