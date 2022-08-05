Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

Eaton stock opened at $148.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

