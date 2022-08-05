Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 33.48% and a negative net margin of 580.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1578.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $19.19 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $73.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $51,758.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 8,092 shares of company stock valued at $86,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 352.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 50,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 88.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 19,594 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 252.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

