Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Lowered by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,629,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93,008 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 2.7% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,002,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,188.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $10,940,387. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $104.83. The company had a trading volume of 20,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,949. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.25 and a 200 day moving average of $105.41. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.