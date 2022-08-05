Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $498,708.26 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,930. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after buying an additional 1,533,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after buying an additional 1,250,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

