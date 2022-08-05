Egerton Capital UK LLP Makes New $50.66 Million Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,341 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,663,000. NVR accounts for 0.3% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 0.34% of NVR as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,299,000 after buying an additional 74,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,300,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $36,431,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in NVR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $912,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock traded down $35.26 on Friday, reaching $4,346.61. 483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,878. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,241.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,551.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $82.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,577.50.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.