Egerton Capital UK LLP Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,000,999 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,732,000. Applied Materials comprises 1.4% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $32,842,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 29,773 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.09. 224,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,102,817. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

