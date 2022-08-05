Egerton Capital UK LLP Purchases 614,177 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 3.2% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned approximately 0.71% of Analog Devices worth $615,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 473.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,658 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,631.1% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,155,000 after acquiring an additional 794,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after acquiring an additional 569,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,437,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,414,000 after acquiring an additional 511,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.79.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $1,192,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,291 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.59. The company has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

