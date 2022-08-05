Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 524,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 237,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.27 million and a P/E ratio of -10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies ( CVE:EGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.67 million.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

