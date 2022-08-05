Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Shares Up 7.4%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 26,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 102,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

