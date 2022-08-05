Einsteinium Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $5,210.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00021806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00266144 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000792 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000990 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,752,921 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

