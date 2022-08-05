Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $240.54

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $240.54 and last traded at $239.19, with a volume of 110854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $230.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.
Elbit Systems Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.05 and its 200 day moving average is $205.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.
Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,816,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,279,000 after acquiring an additional 216,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 958.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,307,000 after purchasing an additional 365,693 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 208,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares during the period.
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.
