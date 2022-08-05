Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 113.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Electromed Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ELMD stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $9.36. 140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 million, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

About Electromed

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 5.83%.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

