Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,870,088,000 after buying an additional 74,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,407,262,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $658,845,000 after buying an additional 54,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.65. 15,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,744. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $196,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $196,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,895 shares of company stock worth $7,692,454. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

