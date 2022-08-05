Electrum Dark Achieves Market Cap of $909.96 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (ELD) traded 79.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded down 80.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $909.96 and $22.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000366 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00064850 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com.

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

