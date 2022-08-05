Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ELDN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.04. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,199. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.04. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELDN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

See Also

