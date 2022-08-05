ELYSIA (EL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $612,733.00

ELYSIA (EL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $9.81 million and approximately $612,733.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ELYSIA has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096.

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

