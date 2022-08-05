Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

Shares of ESBA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.