Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance
Shares of ESBA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Empire State Realty OP (ESBA)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.