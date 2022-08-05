Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 140.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

