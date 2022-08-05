Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.77-$2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.38 billion.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.1 %

EHC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.91. 1,340,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.24. Encompass Health has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $81.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.81.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at about $3,106,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Stories

