Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.88. The stock had a trading volume of 39,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,888. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average is $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.24. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $83.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Encompass Health by 83.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

