Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given New C$40.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$40.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 51.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$989.23.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

TSE:EDV traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$26.71. The company had a trading volume of 252,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 72.05. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.70 and a one year high of C$35.94.

Insider Activity

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$869.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.97 million. Analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 1.3012395 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total value of C$1,277,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,366,382.41.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

