Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given New C$40.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$40.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 51.63% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$989.23.
Endeavour Mining Price Performance
TSE:EDV traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$26.71. The company had a trading volume of 252,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 72.05. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.70 and a one year high of C$35.94.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total value of C$1,277,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,366,382.41.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
