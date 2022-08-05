Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC cut Enel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Enel from €9.20 ($9.48) to €8.50 ($8.76) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Enel from €9.50 ($9.79) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enel from €9.25 ($9.54) to €9.75 ($10.05) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enel from €9.20 ($9.48) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.15.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel Stock Performance

Shares of ENLAY stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.66. Enel has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enel Cuts Dividend

About Enel

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a $0.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 4.88%. Enel’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

(Get Rating)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.